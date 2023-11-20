BMW Delhi accident: Woman driver was not under influence of alcohol, say cops

New Delhi : A day after four people were injured when the driver of a BMW lost control and hit a parked car in south Delhi on Sunday, the police said that the woman driver was not found to be under the influence of liquor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that the injured are still under treatment and all are in a stable condition.



“The driver was not found under liquor influence as per her medical report and a case under section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the IPC has been registered,” said the DCP.



An official said that on Sunday a call was received at the CR Park police station about an accident at Masjid Moth. "The BMW vehicle, which was being driven by a woman, had hit a car parked on the roadside. No one was inside the Ciaz car," said the DCP. "The impact was so intense that the Ciaz car further hit four passersby identified as Yashwant Nalwade (58), Devraj Madhukar Gargate (50), Manohar (62) and Nitin Kolhapuri. All the four were on a walk after having dinner. “They were taken to the AIIMS Trauma hospital for treatment,” added the DCP.

