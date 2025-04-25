Bomb Threat at AIADMK Leader EPS's Residence Proves False

An email containing a bomb threat sent to AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's residence caused alarm on Thursday. The message claimed explosives had been planted at the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's home.

Police responded swiftly to the alert, conducting a comprehensive search of the property. Specialized bomb detection teams and canine units were immediately dispatched to investigate the premises and surrounding areas for any suspicious devices.

After a thorough examination of the entire property, security officials found no explosive materials or devices. Authorities subsequently declared the threat a hoax and confirmed that the situation was secure. While the incident briefly disrupted normal activities, police officials emphasized that they had implemented all standard security protocols during their response.