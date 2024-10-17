  • Menu
Bombay HC Grants Bail In Father-Daughter Rape Case, Cites Timeline Inconsistencies

  • Court questions allegations' credibility in complex family dispute, releases accused after one year in custody, noting contradictions in victim's statements and custody decisions."
  • The accused had spent a year in custody following allegations filed at Mumbra police station, Thane.

The Bombay High Court has released a man accused of raping his minor daughter, citing questionable circumstances surrounding the case and potential links to ongoing family disputes. The accused had spent a year in custody following allegations filed at Mumbra police station, Thane.

In a sensitive case involving familial allegations, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to a father accused of assaulting his teenage daughter, highlighting several inconsistencies in the prosecution's narrative.

Key Points:

1. Case Background:

- Accused: Father of 17-year-old complainant

- Duration in custody: One year

- Location: Case registered at Mumbra, Thane

- Context: Post-divorce family complications

2. Legal Arguments:

Defense Position:

- Represented by Adv. Mohammed Zain Khan

- Cited mutual divorce agreement

- Pointed to financial disputes

- Highlighted contradictions in statements

Court's Observations:

- Justice Manish Pitale noted timeline discrepancies

- Questioned victim's return to father's home

- Found mother's decisions inconsistent with allegations

- Considered divorce agreement obligations

3. Critical Inconsistencies:

- Gap between alleged 2021 incidents and 2023 complaint

- Variations in victim's medical and magistrate statements

- Questions about custody choices

- Financial support disputes post-divorce

4. Legal Outcome:

- Bail granted despite prosecution opposition

- Court emphasized behavioral inconsistencies

- Noted ongoing financial obligations

- Considered broader family dynamics

The case highlights the complexities of family legal matters and the court's role in evaluating evidence credibility.

