Just In
Bombay HC Grants Bail In Father-Daughter Rape Case, Cites Timeline Inconsistencies
- Court questions allegations' credibility in complex family dispute, releases accused after one year in custody, noting contradictions in victim's statements and custody decisions."
- The accused had spent a year in custody following allegations filed at Mumbra police station, Thane.
The Bombay High Court has released a man accused of raping his minor daughter, citing questionable circumstances surrounding the case and potential links to ongoing family disputes. The accused had spent a year in custody following allegations filed at Mumbra police station, Thane.
In a sensitive case involving familial allegations, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to a father accused of assaulting his teenage daughter, highlighting several inconsistencies in the prosecution's narrative.
Key Points:
1. Case Background:
- Accused: Father of 17-year-old complainant
- Duration in custody: One year
- Location: Case registered at Mumbra, Thane
- Context: Post-divorce family complications
2. Legal Arguments:
Defense Position:
- Represented by Adv. Mohammed Zain Khan
- Cited mutual divorce agreement
- Pointed to financial disputes
- Highlighted contradictions in statements
Court's Observations:
- Justice Manish Pitale noted timeline discrepancies
- Questioned victim's return to father's home
- Found mother's decisions inconsistent with allegations
- Considered divorce agreement obligations
3. Critical Inconsistencies:
- Gap between alleged 2021 incidents and 2023 complaint
- Variations in victim's medical and magistrate statements
- Questions about custody choices
- Financial support disputes post-divorce
4. Legal Outcome:
- Bail granted despite prosecution opposition
- Court emphasized behavioral inconsistencies
- Noted ongoing financial obligations
- Considered broader family dynamics
The case highlights the complexities of family legal matters and the court's role in evaluating evidence credibility.