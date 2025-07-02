Bonalu brings Telangana’s spirit to the heart of Delhi

New Delhi: The capital’s iconic India Gate transformed into a vibrant celebration of culture and faith on Tuesday as the second day of the Lal Darwaza Bonalu festival was held with great fervor. Following the inaugural day led by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Tuesday’s centerpiece was a devotional Ghatam procession from India Gate to Telangana Bhavan, drawing large crowds and spiritual energy to the heart of New Delhi.

It was organised by the Simhavahini Mahankali Temple Committee with support from the Telangana government, the event blended deep-rooted tradition with dazzling cultural expression. Telangana Resident Commissioner Shashank Goel attended the celebrations as the chief guest.

The cultural procession featured more than 150 artists from the Telangana Department of Culture, performing traditional dappu drum beats, Pothuraju acts, Oggudolu dance forms, and Poorna Kumbham rituals. The sight of the sacred Ghatams moving through India Gate captivated visitors, residents, and tourists alike. Many foreign attendees were seen taking photos and videos, expressing admiration for the richness of Telangana’s traditions and praising the energy and authenticity of the festival.

After the procession, the sacred pots were installed in a special Ghat Sthapana ceremony at Telangana Bhavan. Women in traditional attire offered Bonams with reverence, while musicians and dancers filled the air with festive rhythm and devotional spirit, turning the Bhavan into a joyful cultural hub.

Speaking on the occasion, members of the Simhavahini Mahankali Temple Committee expressed their reflections on the significance of the event,.“To host Bonalu at a place of national significance like India Gate is a proud moment for us and the entire Telangana community. This celebration not only connects our people to their roots but also allows others from across India and around the world to witness and appreciate the spiritual and artistic richness of Telangana. We are grateful to the Telangana government for making this possible.”

“This opportunity gave us a platform to bring Bonalu into the national spotlight. It wasn’t just a festival — it was a moment of pride, unity, and cultural exchange. The support from the Telangana government and enthusiastic participation from people of all backgrounds made it even more special.” “We thank the Telangana government wholeheartedly for creating the space for our traditions to shine at the national level. We also look forward to welcoming guests including Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and other dignitaries at the concluding day celebrations.” The final day of the Bonalu celebrations will be held on Wednesday, July 2, at Telangana Bhavan.