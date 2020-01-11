Boyfriend recreates 'Sleeping Beauty' for perfect proposal

Whether it's the India-Pakistan World Cup match, a humble fast-food restaurant or a chest tattoo with 'Yes' and 'No' options, lovers across the world love to up the ante while proposing to their significant others, writes Anurag Verma on new18.com.

But one boyfriend went to great lengths and took the proposal "game" one notch up when he decided to animate himself and his girlfriend in her favourite movie Sleeping Beauty and popped the ultimate question in a "crowded" theatre.

In a Reddit post and subsequently released YouTube proposal video, Lee Loechler narrated how he had meticulously been working on his proposal project since the past six months to ask his high school sweetheart out.

To achieve the ambitious feat, Loechler, a Reddit user (u/yourstruelee), teamed up with other Redditors to edit the main characters of Disney's Sleeping Beauty out from the final scene and instead, have himself and his partner up on the big screen.

The audience? They were just the couple's family and friends.

"It's not every day you get to propose to your High School sweetheart," Loechler, who is a filmmaker, wrote on his YouTube video.

"For the past six months, I've been working with an illustrator to animate my girlfriend and myself into her favorite movie, Sleeping Beauty.

On 12/30/19 I popped the question in a theater filled with our friends and family," he added.

The Reddit community, overwhelmed by the painstaking yet mushy and unique proposal, turned up in numbers to gush over and congratulate the now-viral couple.

"The whole thing flowed so beautifully. OP surely rehearsed his part but in the heat of the moment, nerves and unforeseen or uncontrollable hiccups and everything... I'm impressed it came together as well as it did! What a lovely proposal," wrote one user.

"Lol she knew something was strange from the very first frame. That's the kind of memory only ten thousand rewatches on VHS gives you"

"Also this was incredibly sweet and amazing but I also laughed near the end when you could tell how much effort he had put into the re-animation and he really wanted her to see the bit before the book closed, it's that hilarious mix of I know she's happy and freaking out by ffs will you please look at my amazing work!"

Just to make things even more dramatic, Loechler had the perfect plan for transitioning from the big screen into reality.

Just as Sleeping Beauty's Prince Phillip tosses the ring on the screen, Loechler "grabs" it and presents it to his real-life Princess Aurora, Sthuthi.

Loechler also shared the video on his Instagram page where he wrote, "The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely dumbfounded was knowing we'd get to live happily ever after together.

"Yes," a flabbergasted Sthuthi responded to the marriage proposal and before adding, "I thought there was something wrong with the movie!"

This new Sleeping Beauty version has been viewed more than a million times on YouTube since its upload on Thursday.