Brahmakumaris launch Atmanirbhar Krushak Abhiyan

Dhenkanal: The Prajapita Brahmakumari Iswariya Viswavidyalaya, Dhenkanal branch, launched its national campaign 'Atmanirbhar Krushak Abhijan 'in connection with the Azadi ka Ambrut Mahotsav at Gopabandhu Town Hall on Sunday evening.

Addressing the packed audience, Brahmakumaris' [Mount Abu] Agriculture and Rural Development wing chairman B K Sarala laid emphasised on farmers' empowerment by promoting values among them, besides organic farming and improving capacity-building through spiritual awareness.

She said if farmers empower themselves suicides can be prevented and promote more growth in farming. Spiritual awareness may help them promote organic and yogic farming for good health of people which is the objective of the campaign.

Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo said the government should safeguard farmers' interests by promoting of organic farming. For this, more subsidies should be provided to them to look after cow farming and useorganic manure in crops and crop management. He appreciated the efforts of Brahmakumaris for promoting organic farming and yogic farming by evolving strategies to prevent farmers' suicide through spiritual awareness.

Dhenkanal Zilla Parishad president Archana Puhan said efforts of Brahmakumaris for providing healthy food to people through organic farming need collective initiatives. She assured to extend support and cooperation for promotion of organic farming and farmers' empowerment

Chief District Agriculture Officer Ansuman Patnaik threw light on success stories of organic farming and encouraged rally participants for promoting awareness. The Agriculture department and Brahmakumaris will organise the programme in Kankadahada and other blocks. He said spiritual awareness is the first step to empower farmers to develop confidence.

Brahmakumaris additional director (Cuttack) B K Sulochana, Dhenkanal branch centre in- charge B K Usha spoke on the campaign activities in several States.

Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi and Dhenkanal municipal chairman Jayanti Patra flagged off the 10-day campaign rally at Dhenkanal mini-stadium. The rally will cover more than 700 villages in six blocks of the district. The participants promoted awareness in Sadar block of Chasapada and its adjacent villages.