- Markets rise amid US trade talk optimism
- Rupee rises 25ps to 87.84/$
- KIMS launches multi-specialty facility in B’luru
- Centre notifies CGST rates from Sept 22
- Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
- Blue Cloud Softech inks pact to acquire 3P vision
- Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana
- SBI divests 13.18% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 8,889 cr
- Goyal to visit UAE today to discuss bilateral trade
- India’s exports likely to go up by 6% this year: Piyush Goyal
'Brain-eating amoeba' claims 19 lives in Kerala
Kochi: Kerala health authorities are on high alert after at least 19 people died this year from Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare and often fatal infection caused by the so-called ‘brain-eating’ amoeba.Kerala Health Minister Veena George said 69 cases have been recorded so far in 2025, but stressed that unlike last year, there is no evidence of clusters linked to a single water source.
She said, “Not clusters, single cases. We did have clusters, but not in 2025... but back in 2024, there was a cluster there because the same water source was used, here, there is no cluster, but we have cases, we have a total number of 69 cases.”
PAM is caused by Naegleria fowleri, a free-living amoeba that thrives in warm freshwater and can enter the body through the nose. Once it reaches the brain, it causes severe inflammation, which is usually fatal. Patients reported in Kerala this year range from infants as young as three months to elderly people aged 91. So far, 33 of the cases have been male and 19 are female, officials confirmed.
Authorities say they stepped up monitoring after the 2023 Nipah outbreak. “We issued strict instructions to investigate every meningoencephalitis case.