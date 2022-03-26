Brainstorming session of Madhya Pradesh CM's cabinet gets underway in Pachmarhi

Bhopal: The two-day brainstorming session of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet began in the state's hill station - Pachmarhi on Saturday morning.

The session started with all the party workers singing national song 'Vande Mataram' at a well decorated lawn of a hotel.

Various developmental issues will be discussed during the meeting with each cabinet minister submitting a detailed report of his department. Chouhan will review the development works done in the last two years of his tenure and instructions will be issued for completion of delayed projects before the Assembly polls.

Before leaving for Pachmarhi from Bhopal on Friday night, Chief Minister Chouhan had formed several committees involving different cabinet colleagues. The committees are assigned to prepare a complete blueprint of schemes which will be reviewed in one-on-one meetings with the cabinet ministers.

Also, the meeting will be crucial for the chief minister to prepare a roadmap for the next Assembly polls in the state. Interestingly, hours before Chouhan, along with his cabinet colleagues, left for Pachmarhi, BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya held a press conference in Bhopal and said that Chouhan will lead the party in the 2023 Assembly polls.

There is no discussion of a change in leadership in the state, he said. "Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has performed well and you can be assured that BJP will contest the next Assembly election in the state under his leadership," Vijayvargiya has said.

Since the BJP lost the 2018 Assembly elections, it was being speculated that the party might make changes in the leadership just before the November 2023 Assembly polls.

"In this state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has created a record of being the longest serving chief minister. His simplicity, accessibility, humility and sensitivity are the reasons why he is still extremely popular. Even today, he is known as 'Mama' for the children of the state," Vijayvargiya stated.