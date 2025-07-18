Brave son of Motherland: Defence Minister Singh pays homage to Piru Singh’s gallantry in 1948 Battle of Tithwal

New Delhi: On July 18, India solemnly remembers Company Havildar Major (CHM) Piru Singh, a soldier whose name is etched in the annals of military history for unmatched gallantry and sacrifice.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid tributes on his ‘Balidan Diwas’, recalling his supreme bravery in the 1948 Battle of Tithwal, a defining moment in the first India-Pakistan war in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I pay my heartfelt tributes to Company Havildar Major Piru Singh on his ‘Balidan Diwas’. His unmatched courage and supreme sacrifice in the 1948 Battle of Tithwal reflect the finest traditions of the Indian Army. The nation will forever remain indebted to this brave son of our motherland,” said the Defence Minister on X.

Born in Rajasthan, Piru Singh was serving the Indian Army in the Rajputana Rifles in 1948. In the summer of 1948, as part of the 6th Rajputana Rifles, he was tasked with capturing a strategic position in Tithwal, Jammu and Kashmir — a mission critical to pushing back infiltrators supported by Pakistan.

According to official records and commemorative visuals earlier released by the Indian Army, Singh's platoon came under heavy enemy fire as they advanced. Casualties mounted, and the operation seemed on the verge of collapse. However, CHM Piru Singh, despite sustaining grave injuries, rallied his men and single-handedly destroyed two Medium Machine Gun positions of the enemy.

What followed was an act of legendary courage. Realising he was the sole survivor in the assault team, Singh continued the charge.

Bloodied and wounded, he crawled towards the final enemy bunker as grenades exploded around him. In his final act of valour, he neutralised the enemy position before succumbing to his injuries — making the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

In recognition of his fearless leadership and heroism, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour.

CHM Piru Singh’s story is more than a tale of war — it is the legacy of devotion, courage, and an unflinching sense of duty. As Minister Rajnath Singh aptly said, “The nation will forever remain indebted to this brave son of our motherland.”