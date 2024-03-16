Live
Breaking another glass ceiling, Aarti Gayatri Devi debuts as Malayalam film director
Although not many women have turned director in the Malayalam film industry, on Saturday, Aarti Gayatri Devi became one with the launch of her film here, which she has also written.
The film titled 'Teri Meri' tells the tale of two tourist guides played by upcoming stars Sreenath Bhasi and Shine Tom Chacko.
Shooting for the film began at popular tourist destination, Varkala, in the capital city's suburbs. Other locations for the film will include Kovalam and Kanyakumari.
The film is produced by S. K. Amjith and Sameer under the banner Texas Film Factory.
Telegu actress Sriranga Sudha is the heroine, and the film also has a few new faces making their debut.
The music for the film is done by Kailas Menon, Bipin Balakrishnan is on camera, editing is by M. S. Ayyapan, while art direction is done by Sabu Ram.