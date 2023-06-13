Brief History of Most Intense Cyclones from 1970 to 2007

S.No. Name of Cyclone Date and Year Intensity (T-Number) Observed/Estimated Max. Wind Damage

I. Over the Arabian Sea

1 Severe Cyclonic Storm over the Arablan sea October 19-24, 1975 N/A 97 Knots 180 Kmph 85 people died in the districts of Junagarh. Jamnager and Rajkot of Gujarat state. This Cyclone caused considerable damage, estimated to be about Rs. 75 Crores.

2 Severe Cyclonic Storm over the Arablan sea May 31 -June 5, 1976 N/A 90 Knots 167 Kmph This Cyclone caused damage to property which was estimated to be about Rs. 3 Crore. 4 Burges each. Containing Rs. 5 Lakh and 6 fishing boats were swept away. Mehasana, Bhavnagar, Kaira, Panchmahal, Rajkot and Broach districts of Gujarat State were most affected areas.

3 Severe Cyclonic Storm over the Arablan sea November 13-23, 1977 T- 5.5 (as per US satellite) 90 Knots 167 Kmph Kerala and Lakshadweep were most affected areas due to this storm. People killed - 72. Houses damaged - 8400 and 620 fishing Vessels damaged in Kerala coast. Total loss was estimated to be about Rs 10 crores.

4 Gujarat Cyclone November 5-13,1978 N/A 278 Kmph Damage to Property reported.

5 Severe Cyclonic Storm over the Arabian sea October 28 - November 3, 1981 T - 4.0 (as per US satellite) 65 Knots 120 Kmph Junagarh, Rajkot and Jamnagar of Gujarat state were most affected areas, Total loss of damage to property was estimated to be about Rs. 52 Crores.

6 Severe Cyclonic Storm over the Arabian sea November 4-9, 1982 N/A N/A Saurastra Coast of Gujarat about 45 km east of Veraval was affected very much by this storm. 507 people died and 1.5 lakh livestock perished.

7 Severe Cyclonic Storm over the Arabian sea November 4-9, 1982 T- 4.0 50 Knots 93 Kmph 50 fishermen were reported missing in Gujarat Coast.

8 Severe Cyclonic Storm over the Arabian sea June 17-20, 1996 T-3.5 60 Knots 111 Kmph 19 Districts of Gujarat State were affected. 33 people died. 27964 pucca houses were destroyed. Total estimated loss was Rs.1803.52 lakh.

9 Severe Cyclonic Storm over the Arabian sea October 23-28, 1996 T-4.0 60 Knots 111 Kmph As the system did not cross the coast no significant damage was reported.





10 Very severe Cyclonic Storm over the Arabian sea June 4-10, 1998 T-5.0 90 Knots 167 Kmph Gujarat & Rajasthan states were affected. Porbander of Gujarat state was the most affected area. Loss incurred due to storm was estimated to be about Rs.1855.38 Crores in Kandla. Number of lines lost 1173 and number of persons missing 1774 in Gujarat.

11 Very severe Cyclonic Storm over the Arabian sea May 16-22, 1999 T- 5.5 55 Knots 102 Kmph This system caused severe damage in Kutch and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat. 453 people died. Loss of property was estimated to be about Rs. 80 crores. In Rajasthan one person died and 5104 cattle heads perished. 5133 houses were partially damaged.

12 Severe Cyclonic Storm over Arabian sea May 5-10, 2004 3.5 Weakened over sea Widespread damage caused at Lakshadweep. Several houses damaged due to wind, sea wave, falling of trees and floods. 45 houses, 35 boats and small mechanized cargo ships lost in sea near land. 16 boats reported sunk and cargo boat damaged. Sea erosion reported over Kerala and 9 people dead and 17 people missing. Total loss worth Rs.30 crores.

13 Severe Cyclonic" Storm MUKDA" over Arabian sea September 21-24,2006 3.5 55 Knots 102 Kmph No damage as dissipated over the Arabian Sea.

14 Super cyclone "GONU" 01-07 June 2007 T-6.5 127 knots The system crossed Makaran coast and hence there was no damage in India

15 Cyclonic storm "YEMYIN" 25 - 26 June 2007 T - 2.5 35 knots THe system crossed Pakistan coast and hence there was no damage in India

II. Over the Bay of Bengal

1 Bangladesh November 12-13, N/A 224 Kmph 3,00,000 People died.

(Chittagong) 1970

2 Balasore (Orissa) October 26-31, N/A 185 Kmph 10,000 people died and

1971 1 million people

rendered homeless.

3 Andhra Cyclone November 14-20, N/A 259 Kmph 8547 People died.

1977 Strom surge height 5 m.

4 Sri Harikota (A.P.) November 9-14, T-6.0 213 Kmph 604 people died.

1984

5 Indo-Bangladesh November 24-30, T-6.0 213 Kmph 2000 people died. 6000

Border 1988 people missing in

Bangladesh.

6 Kavali (A.P.) November 1-9, T-6.5 235 Kmph 69 people died.

1989

7 Machilipatnam May 4-9, T-6.5 235 Kmph 967 people died.

(A.P.) 1990

8 Bangladesh April 25-30, T-6.5 235 Kmph 1,38,882 people died.

(Chittagong) 1991 1,39,054 people injured.

9 Bangladesh April 24 - May 2, T-6.0 215 Kmph 184 people killed

(Teknaf) 1994

Continued

10 Bangladesh May 15-19, T-6.0 230 Kmph As 155 people died.

(Teknaf) 1997 reported by 9663 people

Bangladesh Met. injured.

Office

11 Gopalpur Cyclone October 15-19, T-5.0 170 Kmph 198 people died.

(Orissa) 1999 402 persons injured.

12 Super Cyclone October 25-31, T-7.0 260 Kmph 9887 people

(Orissa) 1999 died. 129.22 lakh

people affected.

13 Very severe Cyclonic Storm over the bay of Bengal. November 26-30 , 2000 T- 5.5 102 Knots 189 kmph Two states viz., Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry were mainly affected by this storm.The loss was mainly due to crop damage. Uprooting of big trees and partial damages to more than one thousand kuchha houses. 30,000, Plantain trees and 50,000 Plantain saplings got destroyed and 30,000 trees were uprooted in Tamil Nadu state. In Pondicherry two persons lost their lives. Damage to paddy crops, plantains, coconut plantation were the major losses in Pondicherry.

14 Very severe Cyclonic Storm over the bay of Bengal December 23-28, 2000 T- 5.0 90 Knots 167 Kmph Three districts of Tamil Nadu state were affected by this storm in the Ramnathanpuram district, 350 houses were damaged inThirunelveli. Houses damaged - 318. In Tutocorin houses damaged-318, Fishing boats lost - 95, loss to crops - 281 hectares of paddy, 650 hectares of plaintain and 80 hectares of betal destroyed.

15 Cyclonic Storm over Bay of Bengal October 14-17, 2001 2.5 35 Knots 65 kmph 108 people dead, 21 people missing, damage to crops about 125000 Hectares and 55747 house damaged in Andhra Pradesh.

16 Severe Cyclonic Storm over Bay of Bengal November 10-12, 2002 3.5 55 Knots 102 kmph Two travelers damaged and 18 people died in Orissa and another two trawlers missing. In West Bengal 2 people died.

17 Severe Cyclonic Storm over Bay of Bengal December 11-16, 2003 3.5 55 Knots 102 kmph 81 people dead in Andhra Pradesh, 1637 Building destroyed completely, 7453 Building partially damaged 61898.5 hectares of Agricultural land damaged. Loss of property to the tune of Rs.23903.13 Lakh. No of villages electric failure are 2000 and telecommunication disruption are in 41 villages.





18 Cyclonic Storm "PYARR" over Bay of Bengal September 17-21, 2005 T-2.5 35 Knots 65 kmph Damages reported in Andhra Pradesh are as follows Number of Human deaths -1 , Number of livestock died - 291 , Buildings partly / completely destroyed - 12041 , (estimated cost Rs.177.28 lakhs) , Crop loss - 4,82,188 hectors (estimated cost Rs.627.74 lakhs) , Total loss estimated by Government - 5029.82 lakhs.

19 Cyclonic storm "BAAZ" over Bay of Bengal November 28-December-02, 2005 T-3.0 45 Knots 83 Kmph According to press reports, heavy rain caused floods in Nellore. Chittoor and Cuddapah districts of Andhra Pradesh. Number of deaths - 11 (Nellore7, Chittoor 3 Cuddapah 1), Number of tanks breached - 27 (Nellore district), Many villages were reported to be marooned in the above districts.

20 The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "Mala"over the Bay of Bengal May 25- 30, 2006 5.5 100 Knots 185 Kmph lt crossed the coast of Myanmar and hence there was no diadamage in India.

21 Cyclonic Storm "OGNI" over Bay of Bengal October 29-30, 2006 2.5 35 Knots 65 Kmph Andhra Pradesh Loss of life : 24 Livestock :3,61,553 Loss of crops:1,99,986 acres Villages submerged : 900 Damage to houses (fully) : 26,853 Damage to houses (partly): 73,218 Total loss :Rs. 21,601 lakhs.

22 Cyclonic storm "AKASH" 13 -15 May 2007 T- 6.0 115 knots The system crossed Bangladesh coast and hence there was no damage in India

23 Very serere cyclonic storm "SIDR" 11 - 16 November T - 6.0 115 knots The system crossed Bangladesh coast .However, one person died. 46 Villages and thousands of people were affected in west Bengal. Crops were damaged in thousands of hectares of land. There was disruption of electricity supply in the coastal belt of West Bangal due to breaking of dam over Bidyadhari river.Extensive ares were flooded near Gajikhali and Kheaghat.Some houses were partially/totally damaged in Mizoram.Shillong road was also affected at several places.