British F-35B Fighter Jet Remains Grounded In Kerala As 40-Member UK Repair Team Prepares For July 5 Arrival

A Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet valued at over $110 million continues to remain grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, three weeks after its emergency landing on June 14. According to PTI reports on Friday, a substantial 40-member team of aviation engineers from the United Kingdom is scheduled to arrive on July 5 to conduct on-site repairs.

The advanced fighter aircraft, belonging to Britain's Royal Navy, may require complete dismantling or transportation via a specialized aircraft such as the C-17 Globemaster if repairs prove unfeasible at the current location.

The supersonic fighter jet was compelled to make an emergency landing during a routine training exercise after departing from the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales. The carrier has been positioned in the Singapore Strait for several weeks. The emergency landing was necessitated by adverse weather conditions and low fuel levels, with the pilot declaring an emergency before being detected by the Indian Air Force.

Initially, the UK repair team was scheduled to arrive on July 2, but the mission was postponed for undisclosed reasons. The aircraft currently remains secured in a designated bay area under the supervision of a six-member security detail from HMS Prince of Wales.

Following the emergency landing, the pilot was safely evacuated to the aircraft carrier via helicopter the subsequent day. However, the jet developed technical complications while on the ground, preventing its departure.

The F-35B Lightning, manufactured by American defense contractor Lockheed Martin, represents cutting-edge military aviation technology. This single-seat fighter aircraft is powered by a Pratt & Whitney F135 engine, recognized as one of the world's most powerful propulsion systems. The aircraft can achieve speeds of 1.6 times the speed of sound and features fifth-generation capabilities with short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) functionality, making it particularly suited for operations from compact naval vessels and carriers.

The Indian Air Force has confirmed its full cooperation in supporting the aircraft's repair efforts and eventual return to service. In a statement posted on social media platform X, the IAF announced: "A Royal Navy F-35B fighter was recovered following an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the night of June 14. The IAF is providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the aircraft."

The incident occurred shortly after the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group completed joint military exercises with the Indian Navy earlier in June, highlighting the ongoing defense cooperation between the two nations.