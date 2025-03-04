Live
Just In
Brutal Murder Of Maharashtra Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh: Chargesheet Reveals Graphic Evidence
- The chargesheet in the murder case of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch from Maharashtra, details the extreme brutality he faced.
- The assailants recorded videos and photos during the torture, which have been included as evidence.
During the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Maharashtra, his assailants documented the torture by recording 15 videos, taking eight photos, and making two video calls.
These visuals are part of the chargesheet submitted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to a court in Beed district. Deshmukh was abducted and killed in December for thwarting an extortion attempt on an energy company. His body, showing severe injuries, was found on the roadside.
Seven men, including a close aide of state minister Dhananjay Munde, have been arrested, while one remains wanted. The videos, shot on a smartphone, range from 2 seconds to 2.04 minutes and depict the use of various weapons during the torture. Deshmukh was beaten from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm using a gas pipe, iron rod, wooden sticks, and sharp weapons.
The videos show him being assaulted and humiliated, including being forced to chant slogans and being urinated upon while severely injured. The investigation revealed that the crime was linked to a crime syndicate active in Beed district.