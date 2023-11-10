  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

BSF recovers Maoist dump in Malkangiri

BSF recovers Maoist dump in Malkangiri
x
Highlights

Bhubaneswar: The Border Security Force recovered a Maoist dump containing explosive materials at Tulsi Reserve Forest in Malkangiri district along the...

Bhubaneswar: The Border Security Force recovered a Maoist dump containing explosive materials at Tulsi Reserve Forest in Malkangiri district along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

The second battalion of BSF carried out an operation on the basis of specific information on Wednesday in the general area of village Kirmiti and Tulsi, in Tulsi Reserve Forest.

“During the search in the targeted area, the operation party located a Maoist dump in a rock cavity near the base of a tree in the jungle near village Kirmiti,” a BSF officer said.

The recovery included an aluminium container, wireless set with battery and antenna (1), rustic local hand grenade (1), and others, he said.

The BSF has been carrying out operations in Maoist-affected district of Malkangiri. “Such recoveries would certainly dent Maoist strategy and dampen their spirits to take on ever-growing dominance of security forces,” the officer said.

He said the Maoists used to keep their items at isolated places to be used against the security forces operating in these areas. The BSF is actively operating in Malkangiri district and extensively dominating the area, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X