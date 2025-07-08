Buddhist heritage site sought for Bhikampali

Jharsuguda: The Guru Padmasambhava Suraksha Trust submitted a memorandum to Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari seeking comprehensive development of Bhikampali (Padmapur) in Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district. Bhikampali is internationally recognised as the birthplace of Guru Padmasambhava, revered as the Second Buddha.

The memorandum was submitted during a two-day national seminar on Guru Padmasambhava organised on July 4 and 5 at Bhikampali. The event drew scholars, spiritual leaders and the local community to celebrate the legacy of Guru Padmasambhava, who played a pivotal role in spreading Buddhism to Tibet and beyond. The global Buddhist community has acknowledged Bhikampali as his birthplace, bringing immense pride to the region.

The key demands include construction of a monument in memory of Guru Padmasambhava, declaration of Bhikampali as a Buddhist heritage site, establishment of a Buddhist Cultural and Research Centre, inclusion of Guru Padmasambhava’s life and teachings in the academic curriculum, initiation of archaeological and historical research by the Archaeological Survey of India and State Culture department and promotion of Bhikampali as a tourist site.

On the occasion, Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit supported the move and assured that he will bring the matter to the notice of the Central government. Eminent researcher Prabir Kumar Pattnaik highlighted Bhikampali’s historical significance.

‘Sambad’ founder-editor Soumya Ranjan Patnaik called for greater awareness on the birthplace of Guru Padmasambhava.

The Trust urged the minister to initiate steps to convert Bhikampali into a global centre of peace, spiritual learning and pilgrimage site. The local community and Buddhist fraternity have expressed the hope that the Odisha government will take steps to place Bhikampali on the Buddhist heritage map.