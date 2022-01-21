Budget for Financial 2022-2023 will be prepared keeping all the needs of Delhiites in mind-Dy Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy CM as well as finance minster Manish Sisodia had a high level review meeting with the officials on Friday in view of the upcoming Delhi Budget 2022-23. The Kejriwal Government wants to leave no stone unturned and has started working vigorously on the upcoming Delhi Budget. He said that the upcoming budget would be special and it will foster the economic growth of the capital.

He added that the budget will be prepared by keeping all the needs of Delhi residents in mind. Along with this, based on the findings of various studies conducted by the planning department, we are trying to understand what innovative ways that can be introduced to boost the capital's economy and increase job opportunities.

Manish Sisodia said, "The economy has suffered great losses in the past two years due to COVID pandemic. We will give special attention to bringing the capital's economy back on track. Delhi Budget 2022-23 will also be very important regarding industrial development. In this budget, the Kejriwal Government will focus on developing Delhi as a hub for business and services."

He also added, "in the Delhi Budget 2022-23, will also focus on various schemes of public welfare including education, health, electricity, clean drinking water among other basic need areas. The necessities of all state residents will be kept in mind while preparing this year's budget and it will help them recover from the pandemic-led economic crisis."