Buildings with 10+ Covid cases to be sealed: BMC

Mumbai: In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai, the city civic body has decided to seal an entire building if 10 or more coronavirus infection cases are found there.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department issued the revised protocols on Tuesday after civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal held a meeting to review the the COVID-19 situation.

Earlier, the BMC in July said if there is a COVID-19 case in a society or building, only the particular floor will be sealed and the entire building need not be sealed.

According to the revised BMC protocols, the whole building will be sealed if 10 or more cases are reported from two or more floors, and will be sealed partially if one or more cases are found in a single home.