Bunty Chor held from Lucknow; stolen goods worth lakhs seized

New Delhi: One month after his release from prison, the 53-year-old super thief alias Bunty chor, who inspired Bollywood movie 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' and even participated in Big Boss season 4, was arrested by Delhi Police from Lucknow, an official said on Friday.

With the arrest, luxury stolen items worth in lakhs were also recovered from his possession

The official said that with the arrest of Devender Singh alias Bunty, two criminal cases of house burglaries and motor vehicle theft registered in Delhi have been worked out.

According to police, on April 13, an FIR was registered in which a woman, a resident of M block, GK-II reported the theft of three expensive mobile phones, purse, two laptops, branded shoes, wrist watch and her Baleno car.

Upon the same day, another case of house burglary was reported in which electrical items - a steam press, five Sony TVs with a set top box, and an LG Printer - were stolen from the CR Park area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary said that information about two house burglaries raised alarm in the area and a police team was tasked to work on the modus operandi and electronic surveillance on the both reported incidents.

"The team started looking at the trail of CCTV footage of the suspect on route of the stolen car which revealed that it was going towards Noida through Alaknanda in CR Park," said the official.

During investigation, the team checked the locations of stolen mobile phones and found one of the mobile phones switched on and its location was found near Agra, Uttar Pradesh on a highway.

"The stolen mobile phone was kept on surveillance. Th team spotted the stolen car on a highway near Ettawah moving towards Kanpur. It started chasing the car and waited for the moment to stop the high speeding car running at a speed of around 120 km/hour safely and chased the car for a run of about 100 kms," said the official.

"The car was intercepted at a toll booth in the area of Kanpur Dehat where Bunty tried to escape but he was apprehended," said the official.

As per police, Bunty Chor has more than 250 previous involvements in the criminal cases registered across the national capital.

Bunty started commission of burglary at the age of 14 in 1993. He gained fame when he went to the renowned reality show 'Big Boss' Season 4 in 2010 but was evicted from the show due to misbehaving with the maker and host Salman Khan.

In 2013, he was arrested by the police of Thiruvantpuram, Kerala for committing night burglary in a house of a renowned businessman Nayyar where he stole the household articles and a high-end Mitsubishi Outlander car.

Bunty was also convicted for a term of 10 years in the case which was completed by him in March, 2023. "He returned to Delhi after completing his sentence," said the official.

The DCP said that the accused is pretending to be mentally unsound to avoid confrontation with the facts and recovery as he is very professional and a hardened criminal with knowledge of all the police procedures.