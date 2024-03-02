By-poll in TN's Vilavancode to be announced on EC's guidelines: Official

Chennai: The date for the by-poll in Tamil Nadu's Vilavancode assembly constituency -- necessitated after sitting Congress MLA S. Vijayadharani switched to the BJP, will be announced based on the guidelines of the Election Commission (EC), state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo said on Saturday.

The CEO also told IANS that as many as 25 companies of para-military forces are being deployed in the state to beef up security ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He said that the deployment, to be completed by March 7, will be helpful in enhancing the security during the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Earlier in the day, the CEO flagged off a cyclothon, 'Pedal for Vote', at the Marina beach.

The cyclathon was aimed to create awareness among voters and highlight the importance of voting.

With the DMK and AIADMK engaged in a fierce battle in the Tamil heartland, the entry of the BJP into the fray as a major force could alter the equations in the state.