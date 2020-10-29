Cabinet approves Mechanism for procurement of ethanol by Public Sector Oil Marketing Cos

Union Cabinet today approved Mechanism for procurement of ethanol by Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies under Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme. Briefing media in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar said, there used to be one rate for ethanol earlier, but now there will be different prices.

Earlier in a tweet, Mr Javadekar said, "I along with Minister of @MoJSDoWRRDGR Shri @gssjodhpur will brief media on #CabinetDecisions at 3 PM today at #NationalMediaCentre, New Delhi."





I along with Minister of @MoJSDoWRRDGR Shri @gssjodhpur will brief media on #CabinetDecisions at 3 PM today at #NationalMediaCentre, New Delhi.

Watch Live ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DM5ktFmI5M — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 29, 2020





He said new Price fixed for Ethanol produced from sugar will be Rs. 62.65 per litre, ethanol manufactured from B heavy molasses will be Rs. 57.61 per litre and ethanol manufactured from C heavy molasses will be Rs. 45.69 per litre.









Mr Javadekar said, Cabinet also approved the extension of Norms for Mandatory Packaging in Jute Materials. He said, 100 per cent of the food-grains and 20 per cent of the sugar shall be mandatorily packaged in diversified jute bags.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, Cabinet approved Externally Aided Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project, DRIP Phase II and Phase III to improve the safety and operational performance of selected 736 dams across the country.

The project worth Rs. 10,211 crore will be implemented from April 2021 to March 2031.