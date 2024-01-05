Cabinet clears Indian Railways pact with USAID

  • Menu
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was apprised of signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and the US for United States Agency for International Development in India (USAID/India) on June 14, 2023, for supporting Indian Railways to achieve mission net zero carbon emission by 2030.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was apprised of signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and the US for United States Agency for International Development in India (USAID/India) on June 14, 2023, for supporting Indian Railways to achieve mission net zero carbon emission by 2030.

The MoU provides a platform for Indian Railways to interact and share the latest developments and knowledge in the railway sector.

The MoU facilitates utility modernisation, advanced energy solutions and systems, regional energy and market integration and private sector participation and engagement, training and seminars/workshops focussing on specific technology areas like renewable energy, energy efficiency and other interactions for knowledge sharing.

Earlier, USAID/India had also worked with Indian Railways focussed on deployment of rooftop solar across railway platforms.

