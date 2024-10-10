Cabinet nod for supply of fortified rice till Dec 2028

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave nod to the continuation of the universal supply of Fortified Rice till December 2028.

"The Cabinet approved the continuation of supply of free Fortified Rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKAY) and other welfare schemes from July2024 to December2028. The expectation is that it will reduce anaemia and micro-nutrient deficiency. The total financial implication will be Rs 17,082 crore and 100% funding will be by the Central government," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during the press briefing.

The implementation of this program is expected to have a significant impact on the health and well-being particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had decided in April 2022 to implement the Rice fortification initiative across India in a phased manner, with the goal of achieving universal coverage by March 2024. The initiative has been successfully completed, and fortified rice is now being supplied in all government schemes.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), conducted between 2019 and 2021, reveals that anaemia is a widespread problem in India, affecting people of all ages and income levels. In addition to iron deficiency, deficiencies in other vitamins and minerals, such as Vitamin B12 and folic acid, also persist, negatively impacting the overall health and productivity of the population.

Food fortification has been widely used as a safe and effective way to address anaemia and micronutrient malnutrition in vulnerable populations and Rice is an ideal way for supplying micronutrients in India, as it is a staple food for 65 per cent of the population.

The process of rice fortification involves adding Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK), which are enriched with micronutrients (Iron, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12) as per standards prescribed by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), to regular rice (custom milled rice).