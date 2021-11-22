Cabinet nod likely on November 24

New Delhi: Bills for the withdrawal of three new farm laws are likely to come up before the Union Cabinet for approval on Wednesday. The Bills will then be introduced before Parliament after it convenes for the winter session on November 29.

However, farmers are sticking to their position on ending the ongoing protest, linking it to fulfilment of their pending demands. They have also not relented on holding their programmes scheduled over the next few days.

Leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' unions, met near the Singhu border in Delhi on Sunday and decided to go ahead with the planned 'mahapanchayat' in Lucknow on Monday. Farmers will congregate at their protest sites on Delhi borders on November 26, and hold a tractor rally to Parliament on November 29.

Meanwhile, SKM leader Balbit Singh Rajewal said they will write an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over their pending demands, like mandate and composition of MSP committee announced by the PM, withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers and the Electricity Bill 2020.

Farmers are also demanding compensation for those who died during their year-long protests.

Another meeting of SKM will be held on November 27 and some decisions might be taken on the basis of how the situation unfolds from now, Rajewal said.