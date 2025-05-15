Call for boycotting travel to Turkey, Azerbaijan

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the apex body representing traders across the country, on Wednesday called upon Indian traders and citizens to completely boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan in response to their open support for Pakistan.

Turkey received around 62.2 million foreign tourists in 2024, with approximately 300,000 tourists arriving from India alone. This marked a 20.7 per cent increase in Indian tourists compared to 2023. Turkey’s total tourism revenue stood at $61.1 billion last year, with each Indian tourist spending an average of $972, amounting to a total estimated Indian expenditure of $291.6 million, according to data shared by CAIT.