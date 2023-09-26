Canadian Vice Chief of Army in India, says 'We want to build military relationship'

Amid the diplomatic row between India and Canada, the Canadian Vice Chief of Army Staff, Major General Peter Scott said here on Tuesday that 'we want to build military relationship' between the two nations.

The Canadian Vice Chief of Army Staff was in the national capital to attend the Indo-Pacific Armies chief conference (IPACC).

He said that although he was aware of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement, he was here to build a military-to-military relationship with India.

Scott said, "I am aware of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement. The government's stance, the offer to cooperate and participate in the investigation with India but that issue does not influence the Indo-Pacific Summit. In a true example, we are here to build military to military relationships and we will try to address that issue to our respective groups (India-Canada) ourselves."

The Canadian Vice Chief of Army Staff said, "We are looking forward to the opportunities to exchange ideas and learn with each other."

The Indian Army and the US Army is co-hosting the 13th Indo-Pacific, 47th IPAMS and 9th SELF, a three-day conference of Chiefs of Armies chief conference (IPACC), in New Delhi.

The Indian Ministry of Defence said that the central theme for this forum is “Together for Peace: Sustaining Peace and Stability in the Indo-Pacific Region.”

The conference will provide an opportunity for Army Chiefs and senior-level leaders from land forces, primarily of the Indo-Pacific region, to exchange ideas and views on security and contemporary issues. The core effort of the forum is to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through mutual understanding, dialogue and friendship amongst the littoral partners, the defence ministry official added.

This event is going on in Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt and will see over 150 delegates participate in various plenary and round-table sessions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, attended the opening ceremony at the Manekshaw Centre.

The Army Chiefs conference is discussing the issues of mutual interest and areas of cooperation to synergise efforts of all stakeholders for effecting peace and stability in the region, officials added.