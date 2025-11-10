Car Explosion Near Delhi’s Red Fort Injures Several; Fire Spreads to Parked Vehicles

A car exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi on Friday evening. The blast injured several people, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

The explosion caused a fire that spread to other parked cars in the busy area. Around 20 fire trucks arrived to control the fire. Videos and photos show serious damage in the area.

The explosion happened in Old Delhi’s Purani Dilli, one of the city’s busiest places.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has blocked off the area and started an investigation. Traffic has been stopped or diverted from nearby roads as police and rescue teams continue their work.