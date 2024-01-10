Case diary: Ranvir Sena’s head Brahmeshwar was shot by ex-MLC Pandey six times

Patna: A day after the CBI filed a case diary and other documents related to the murder of Ranvir Sena leader Brahmeshwar Mukhiya, it appears that former MLC Hulas Pandey allegedly shot him six times in Katira locality of Arrah city, the district headquarter of Bhojpur on June 1, 2012.

As per the case diary based on the statement of an eyewitness, Mukhiya and Pandey were involved in a scuffle. Two of Pandey’s aides held Mukhiya and the former MLC fired on Mukhiya six times from close range.

After committing the crime, all the accused fled towards station road Arrah in a Scorpio.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet in December 2023 in which it named eight people including Pandey as accused.

As per the statement of the main eyewitness, Pandey along with his aides Nand Gopal Pandey, Ritesh, Abhay Pandey, Manoj Pandey and others left Patna in a Scorpio and other vehicles. The eyewitness was also in the convoy but he got down after reaching Saguna Mor to go towards his native place Danapur.

Pandey told him that he and the others had to go to Arrah to prepare the circuit house for the chief minister’s visit on June 1, 2012.

The case diary further said that the eyewitness reached Arrah on his Rajdoot bike in the wee hours of June 1, 2012 and as he wanted to freshen up, he went towards the railway station but his bike was stopped at Katira Mor.

It was then that he witnessed the murder of Mukhiya. The eyewitness said in his statement that Hulas Pandey, Manoj Pandey, Baleshwar Rai were present in the Scorpio in Katira locality and soon Nand Gopal Pandey, Ritesh, Guddu Pandey, Abhay Pandey and Prince Pandey also reached there on foot.

Guddu Pandey was holding an AK47 rifle and when Mukhiya stepped out of his house Manoj Pandey approached him and told him that Hulas Pandey wanted to meet him.

Mukhiya went to meet Hulas Pandey and after some time they were involved in a scuffle.

In the midst of the fight Mukhiya was held tightly by Nand Gopal Pandey and Abhay Pandey and Hulas Pandey allegedly shot him six times.

The murder of Mukhiya was a political killing as Hulas Pandey suspected that the presence of Mukhiya would hurt his political career.

Both Pandey and Mukhiya are from the upper caste Bhumihar community.

The CBI has already filed the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet in this case where eight people including Hulas Pandey, who was close to Chirag Paswan, has been named.

Initially, the case was investigated by Bihar Police and later it was transferred to the CBI on July 13, 2013. After the 10 years of investigation, the CBI filed the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet in December 2023.