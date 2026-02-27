Cash found at Justice Varma's house

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reconstituted a three-member committee set up to probe the grounds for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma after burnt wads of cash were recovered from his residence here in March last year.

The committee has also been granted a three-month extension beginning February 26, a Lok Sabha secretariat official said on Thursday. The speaker had constituted the committee on August 12 last year after admitting a multi-party notice for the removal of the Allahabad High Court judge, setting in motion the process of his impeachment.

"In partial modification of the notification... the Speaker, Lok Sabha, has reconstituted with effect from the 6th March, 2026, for the purpose of making an investigation into the grounds on which the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad

High Court is prayed for, a Committee consisting of the following three Members:- 1. Hon'ble Justice Aravind Kumar, Supreme Court of India; 2. Hon'ble Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court; and 3. Shri B.V. Acharya, Senior Advocate, Karnataka High Court," a notification issued by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh said.