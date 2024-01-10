Cash loading employees use cash for betting in IPL matches

Lucknow: Two employees of a private cash management agency have been accused of allegedly engaging in betting in Indian Premier League-2023 cricket matches in 2023 using the cash meant to be loaded into ATM machines of different banks in Bahraich.

The matter came to light after the cash management agency’s operation manager Ajay Kumar Mishra lodged an FIR in Bahraich on January 4 under Section 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal breach of trust against the two employees -- Mahesh Kumar and Vinay Kumar Tiwari.

Both the accused are residents of Bahraich and were betting in IPL matches between March 31 to May 29, 2023.

“An internal audit of missing cash was done between May 4 and 8, 2023. It was revealed that the two custodians took out a total of Rs 7,44,700 cash in three instalments – Rs 5.83 lakh, Rs 1,60 lakh and Rs 1,700- from separate ATMs. They stole cash from ICICI bank ATM at Digiha trisection and from two Axis bank ATMs at Pani Tanki and Hospital crossing respectively,” said the complainant.

“When questioned, the duo accepted that they had taken out the cash. They also informed that they were betting during IPL matches in May 2023 and lost the entire money,” the auditor claimed.

He said the accused had promised to return the money and that is why no legal action was taken against them.

He said they later returned around Rs 5.40 lakh cash to the agency but didn’t return the remaining Rs 2.07 lakh after which police complaint was made.