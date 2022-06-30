CBI arrests Railway Engineer for demanding bribe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that they arrested a Chief Engineer, South Central Railway, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs five lakh.

A senior CBI official said that the accused was identified as P.R. Suresh.

The official said that they lodged a case in this respect on June 29 after receiving a complaint in this respect.

It was alleged that the accused was demanding Rs 5,00,000 from a man for extending currency of the contract for construction of ROB between Uppal and Jammikunta Railway Stations in Hyderabad.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5,00,000 from the complainant.

Searches were also conducted at the premises of the accused.

The arrested accused was produced before the competent Court at Hyderabad.