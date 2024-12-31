  • Menu
CBI books another case against ED babu

New Delhi: The CBI has registered one more FIR in connection with al-leged bribery scandal involving Enforcement Directorate's assistant di-rector posted in Shimla, who had escaped during a trap operation con-ducted by the agency there last week, officials said Monday.

The CBI has now registered two FIRs with one pertaining to alleged bribe demand of Rs 85 lakh and another of Rs 80 lakh from the promoters of educational institutes in Himachal Pradesh, they said.

The promoters, who were also the complainant in the case, addressed a press conference in Shimla, al-leging that the assistant director used to call them to office, torture them and demanded bribe.

sidekick