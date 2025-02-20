CBI books J&K IAS officer, family members in disproportionate assets case

Jammu: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday that the probe agency has booked two family members of a Jammu and Kashmir IAS officer, who had earlier been booked personally in an FIR pertaining to disproportionate assets amassed by the officer.

CBI sources said that the agency has now booked two members of 2010 batch IAS officer, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan for amassing assets beyond their legal income.

Rajeev Ranjan has already been booked by the CBI. Kumar is presently posted as secretary revenue and secretary labour and employment departments in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sleuths of the probe agency on Wednesday carried out raids at 7 locations including Rajeev Ranjan’s office in Jammu and properties linked to him in Varanasi, Srinagar, and Gurugram.

He already faces charges in an arms licence racket when he was the deputy commissioner in Kashmir Valley’s Kupwara district.

The arms licence racket is being probed by the CBI since 2019 after it was found that large scale bungling had occurred in arms licence issuance in which these licences were issued under financial consideration to people not belonging to J&K.

Rajeev Ranjan is not the only IAS officer allegedly involved in the arms licence scam.

The CBI lodged an FIR against eight IAS officers including Rajeev Ranjan in the arms licence racket.

The government of India conveyed its sanction for prosecution of Rajeev Ranjan and others in November 2024.

In addition to the arms licences racket, the sleuth of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday booked the then Managing Director of Cooperative Housing Corporation and others for illegal allotment of the state land in Jammu.

It is alleged that the housing board in Bajalta Jammu purchased 392 Kanals of land at scattered places and later, the management of the board in connivance with board officers and officials of Revenue Department illegally occupied about 584 Kanal land which includes state land.



