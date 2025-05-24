CBI brings back fugitive Angad Singh Chandok from US in bank fraud case

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back fugitive economic offender Angad Singh Chandok from the US to India.

Chandok is wanted in connection with a high-profile bank fraud and money laundering case and had been absconding for a long time.

He was deported by US authorities and landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport early Saturday morning.

CBI officials immediately took him into custody upon arrival. He is expected to be produced before a special CBI court later on Saturday, where the agency is likely to seek his custodial remand for further interrogation.

Chandok’s return marks a significant step in India’s efforts to crack down on economic fugitives who evade justice by fleeing abroad. It also reflects increased cooperation between Indian and international law enforcement agencies, particularly the United States, in tackling financial crimes with cross-border implications.

Chandok, 34, was sentenced to six years in prison by a US court in 2022. The court found him guilty of operating a long-running and complex money laundering network while living in California.

According to the ruling, Chandok created and used multiple shell companies to launder millions of dollars obtained through fraudulent means -- initially via an online tech support scam and later through a fake online travel fee scheme.

The court noted that Chandok had a team of at least five individuals working under him and maintained direct communication with high-ranking international members of the criminal syndicate. He was also declared an international fugitive at the time of these offences.

His deportation is expected to strengthen India’s resolve in pursuing economic offenders and bringing them to justice, regardless of their location.



