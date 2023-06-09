CBI Creates Special Team To Look Into The Violence In Manipur

Live
Highlights
- In order to investigate the ethnic conflicts in Manipur, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a DIG-rank officer and registered six cases.
- The action was taken in response to allegations of at least 105 fatalities and 40,000 displaced individuals since conflict between the Meiteis, the dominant population in Imphal Valley, and the tribal Kukis erupted on May 3.
In order to investigate the ethnic conflicts in Manipur, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a DIG-rank officer and registered six cases. Amit Shah, the home minister, had previously launched a CBI investigation into six FIRs, five of which allegedly involved criminal conspiracy and one of which allegedly involved a broader plot behind the violence.
People with knowledge of the situation reported that three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a recent flare-up at a tribal Kuki-dominated village on Friday. The action was taken in response to allegations of at least 105 fatalities and 40,000 displaced individuals since conflict between the Meiteis, the dominant population in Imphal Valley, and the tribal Kukis erupted on May 3.
Violence broke out during a demonstration over a court judgement giving Meities scheduled tribe status. Later, a curfew and an internet restriction were implemented by the government.
Meanwhile, on Friday, security officers conducted coordinated searching operations and found at least 35 guns.
