CBI Detains Senior Tax Official And Associate In ₹45 Lakh Corruption Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has apprehended a high-ranking revenue department official and his associate in a major bribery operation involving ₹45 lakh in illegal payments.

Additional Director General Amit Kumar Singhal, a 2007-batch Indian Revenue Service officer stationed at the Directorate of Taxpayer Services, was taken into custody from his residence in Delhi's Vasant Kunj locality. His accomplice, Harsh Kotak, was simultaneously arrested in Mohali after being caught accepting partial bribe money during a CBI sting operation.

The anti-corruption agency registered the case on May 31, 2025, following a formal complaint alleging systematic extortion by the senior tax official. According to CBI investigations, Singhal had demanded the substantial bribe amount in exchange for ensuring favorable treatment from revenue and income tax authorities.

The corruption scheme involved explicit threats of legal consequences, including heavy financial penalties and administrative harassment, should the complainant refuse to comply with the illegal demands. This coercive approach represents a serious abuse of official position and public trust.

CBI operatives executed a carefully planned trap operation that resulted in Kotak's arrest while accepting ₹25 lakh in cash as an initial installment of the total demanded amount. The transaction occurred at a designated location in Mohali, where investigating officers documented the illegal exchange.

Following Kotak's arrest, CBI teams proceeded to apprehend Singhal at his Delhi residence, completing the coordinated operation against both primary suspects in the corruption case.

The central agency has launched comprehensive search operations across multiple cities as part of the expanded investigation. CBI teams are currently conducting simultaneous raids at various locations in Delhi, Punjab, and Mumbai to gather additional evidence and identify potential co-conspirators.

These searches aim to uncover the full extent of the corruption network and recover any additional illegal proceeds or incriminating documents related to the bribery scheme.

Both accused individuals are scheduled to appear before a competent court where formal charges will be presented. The CBI will seek appropriate judicial custody and bail conditions based on the severity of the allegations and flight risk assessment.

The case highlights the ongoing efforts by central investigative agencies to combat corruption within government departments and maintain the integrity of public service delivery systems.

This arrest represents a significant development in the fight against corruption within India's revenue collection machinery. The involvement of a senior IRS officer in such blatant extortion undermines public confidence in tax administration and necessitates strict enforcement action.

The substantial amount involved and the systematic nature of the demands suggest this may not be an isolated incident, prompting authorities to examine similar patterns of misconduct within the department.