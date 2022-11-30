  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

CBI raids 13 locations in J&K in recruitment paper leak case

CBI raids 13 locations in J&K in recruitment paper leak case
x
Highlights

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out raids at 13 places in J&K's Jammu and Samba districts.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out raids at 13 places in J&K's Jammu and Samba districts.

The officials said the raids were a part of the CBI investigation into the question paper leakage of financial accounts assistants (FAAs) recruitment exam.

The exam was cancelled by the government after reports of paper leak in the recruitment process surfaced.

Sources said that the places raided include the residence of a J&K administrative service (JKAS) officer who was connected with the conduct of the cancelled exam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X