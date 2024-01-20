  • Menu
CBI serves notice to Lalu’s close aide in sand mining case

Highlights

CBI has served notice to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide and former MLA Arun Yadav in a sand mining case on Saturday.

Patna : CBI has served notice to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide and former MLA Arun Yadav in a sand mining case on Saturday.

A team of five members reached his residence in Agiyao village and handed over the notice to his wife and RJD MLA Kiran Devi in absence of Arun Yadav.

Kiran Devi is a RJD MLA from Sandesh assembly constituency. Sources said that Arun Yadav was involved in illegal sand mining in Bhojpur district to Patna.

On May 16, last year, CBI had also conducted raids on the premises -- in Agiyao, Sandesh, Arrah and Patna -- of Arun Yadav as well. Arun Yadav was facing charges under POCSO Act as well after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl but was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

During the 2020 assembly election, as he was facing criminal charges, he managed to get the ticket for his wife Kiran Devi using his close contacts with Lalu Prasad Yadav.

