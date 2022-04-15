CBSE in dilemma over exam pattern

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education is yet to decide whether the 2022-23 academic session will remain split into two terms for class 10 and 12 or it will revert to the single board exam pattern, officials said on Friday.



Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2021-22 announced by the CBSE as a "one time measure" in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, whether or not the same system will continue for the new academic session or not, is yet to be decided.