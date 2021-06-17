CBSE likely to adopt 30:30:40 formula for Class 12 result

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 12 exam 2021 marking criteria in a day or two. The CBSE Class 12 students will be evaluated based on the marking criteria set by the Board as the exams had to be cancelled due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

Students of Class XII are likely to have their results based on their performance in the finals of Class X and XI exams and Class XII pre-board tests.

The CBSE consulting committee will submit its report on the objective criterion based on which students of the CBSE Class 12 will be evaluated on Friday. It is expected that the 13-member committee constituted by the CBSE may adopt the 30:30:40 formula to evaluate the students of the CBSE Class 12 board.

According to reports, 30% of weightage will be given to the final result of Class 10 and also Class 11 examination, and 40% weightage will be provided to the pre-board exam of Class 12. The board will declare the results of the CBSE Class 12 board examination 2021 based on the evaluation criterion set by the committee. Earlier, on June 1, the CBSE decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board examination in view of the covid-19 pandemic. Students who will not be satisfied with their Class 12 marks will be provided an opportunity to appear for the examination only after the conditions will become conducive to hold the examinations, a government statement post the meeting said.