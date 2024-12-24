CCSI Airport records highest monthly passenger traffic

Lucknow : The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) has managed an all-time high monthly passenger movement with 6.29 lakh passengers in November with Dubai, Muscat and Dammam being the top three international destinations.

Lucknow Airport registered over 5.24 lakh domestic passenger movement and over 1.05 lakh international travellers in November, according to a statement. As compared to passenger traffic of 5.6 lakh in November 2023, the Airport registered a growth of over 12 per cent in November 2024. The month saw a rise in average passenger traffic to around 21,000 per day, as compared to 18,600 per day in November 2023, it said.

The month also saw the highest per-day passenger footfalls this year on No-vember 10, with 22,686 passengers and on November 17 with 22,986 move-ments. A CCSIA spokesperson said, “The festive season created a tremen-dous demand for passengers at Lucknow Airport.

The addition of new flights and increase in frequencies by the airlines from Lucknow added convenience for passengers travelling domestically and inter-nationally.” In November 2024, Dubai, Muscat and Dammam were the top three international destinations from Lucknow, while Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru were the top three domestic destinations. CCSIA currently is the gate-way to 29 domestic and 10 international destinations for passengers from Lucknow and the surrounding regions.