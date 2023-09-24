Live
- Intermediate student suspicious death at Khammam
- Asian Games: Pan, Wang join the greats as China dominate the pool; bag 20 medals overall on Day 1
- NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission delivers 1st ever asteroid sample in US
- J&K tops in e-Governance Service Delivery
- 2 terror modules busted in J&K; 5 terrorists arrested
- CDS visits Karwar Naval Base, aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya
- Congress accuses govt of mismanaging economy across all sectors
- Man attacked in Delhi over Rs 3K debt dispute
- Aviation services provider Celebi India may invest around USD 80 million in next four years
- Kullu Dussehra festival to see participation of 20 countries, will revive tourism: CM Sukhu
Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan visited the naval base at Karwar and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.
During his visit on Saturday, the CDS assessed the progress of critical infrastructure, accommodation and other strategic initiatives at the naval base.
Interacting with the senior officers of Karwar Naval Area and Project Seabird, he underscored the importance of establishing the base as a forward-thinking and adaptable one, ensuring its readiness for future challenges with the ability to remain relevant and responsive to the evolving security concerns.
