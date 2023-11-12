Live
- No place in Gaza is safe, situation in hospitals catastrophic: UNRWA
- Diwali 2023: Tips for a Safe and Happy Deepavali Celebration
- Govardhan Puja 2023 Date and Time: When is Govardhan Puja after Diwali? Puja vidhi, shubhmuhurat, timing, samagri, bhog
- CM Kejrival Posted Photo Of Manish Sisodia Hugging His Wife In Jail And Called It 'Painful'
- Men's ODI World Cup: KL Rahul slams fastest Indian Century
- Men's ODI World Cup: Virat Kohli surpass de Kock to become the highest run getter
- Super Hero Hanu Man From Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja, Prime Show Entertainment’s HANU-MAN Will Be Out On November 14th For Children’s Day
- Victory Venkatesh, Sailesh Kolanu, Venkat Boyanapalli, Niharika Entertainment’s Prestigious Project Saindhav’s First Single Wrong Usage On Nov 21st
- Macho Star Gopichand, A Harsha, KK Radhamohan, Sri Sathya Sai Arts Bhimaa Diwali Special Poster Released
- Blaze in Mathura firecracker market leaves 15 injured
Just In
Celebrate Diwali in environment-friendly manner: Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday felicitated the Punjabis on the festival of lights, Diwali, and Bandi Chhor Diwas.
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday felicitated the Punjabis on the festival of lights, Diwali, and Bandi Chhor Diwas.
In a message, the Chief Minister appealed the people to celebrate the festivals in a green and environment-friendly manner.
He said since centuries Diwali, a festival of love and prosperity, has been celebrated with utmost devotion and full religious zeal.
Mann said the sparkling lights of Diwali “not only illuminate every household but it is also a symbol of the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and hope over despair.”
The Chief Minister hoped, “May this Diwali once again bring peace, prosperity and happiness to the people, besides strengthening the bonds of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood amongst them.”
He said the historic Bandi Chhor Diwas, which marks the release of 52 Hindu princes from the Gwalior fort by sixth Guru Hargobind Sahib on Diwali is also celebrated as the sacred day.
Mann hoped the people of state would make concerted efforts for making Punjab a frontrunner state in the country.