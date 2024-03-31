Central investigating agencies selectively target Trinamool leaders: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that Central investigating agencies like NIA, CBI and ED selectively target the Trinamool Congress leaders while they don’t investigate Congress or the CPI-M leaders.

“NIA arrested 15 of our supporters in Howrah while ED and CBI hound our party leader and workers on a daily basis. However, not a single leader from either Congress or CPI(M) is being investigated by the central agencies,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a mega rally at Krishnanagar in Nadia district on Sunday in support of the Trinamool Congress candidate Mahua Moitra.

She said that BJP, Congress and CPI(M) have an understanding against Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

“I played a key role in the formation of the opposition INDIA alliance. Even the name of the alliance was as per my suggestion. But in West Bengal CPI-M and Congress have an understanding with BJP against us. Voting for CPI-M means voting for BJP,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Speaking in support of Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Parliament on charges of cash-for query, the Chief Minister said that she was targeted and expelled from the Lok Sabha deliberately since she could present her argument forcefully on the floor of the Parliament.

Referring to the recent raids by CBI at different places linked to Mahua Moitra, the Chief Minister said that even the residence of her father was raided.

“Her parents have nothing to do with the politics of Mahua Moitra still they were harassed. Their only target is to defeat Mahua Moitra at any cost. But I am confident that she will give the fitting reply by winning this election,” the Chief Minister said.

This was the first public rally addressed by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her recovery from the forehead injury that she received earlier this month.