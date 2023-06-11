Central schemes not properly implemented: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dhenkanal: Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called on party activists to highlight the funds allotted by Modi government for various welfare schemes both in the State and Dhenkanal. Addressing party workers during Sanjukta Sabha on Sevam, Susana and Garib Kalyan at Kamakshyanagar on Thursday, Pradhan said the State government was misleading the people by hijacking the Central schemes. Many Central schemes meant for the poor are not being properly implemented by the State government, he said.

"Earlier, beneficiaries were getting only 15 paise out of Re 1 given by the Centre. Now, the entire Re 1 is reaching beneficiaries during the Modi government. This is service, good governance and welfare of people," Pradhan said.

He said the Central government has released adequate funds for providing drinking water to people, but women of Kankadahad have complained that they are deprived of drinking water facilities.

Prime Minister Modi is committed to the welfare of all sections of the society in the State. In the last nine years, Modi government has launched many pro-poor schemes in the country, including Odisha, he said.

Prior to Sanjukta Sabha, Pradhan addressed Garib Kalyan Sabha at Kankadahad.

District BJP president Naresh Mohapatra said 9.44 lakh people have benefited under Garib Kalyan Yojana and Rs 951 crore was released under PMAY in Dhenkanal.