Centre approves university at Ladakh along with other Infrastructural projects

New Delhi : Amidst the controversy over the Pegasus espionage case in the country, the central government on Thursday approved several important projects.Under this, a Central University will be established in the Union Territory of Ladakh at a cost of 750 crores. This university will also act as a model for other educational institutions there. Union Minister Anurag Thakur has given this information.

Apart from this, the Union Cabinet has also approved the establishment of Ladakh Integrated Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (LIIDCO) in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

It has also been decided to set up an Integrated Multipurpose Corporation under these projects.This corporation will do important work and infrastructure construction in Ladakh like tourism, industry, development of transport facilities and marketing of local products and handicrafts.Along with this, the government has approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for specialty steel with an incentive of Rs 6,322 crore over five years.