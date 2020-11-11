Centre decides to keep an eye on online channels to prevent obscene content

With the growing demand for online operations across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, the centre has frames the strict rules to start an online channels, which is not going to be easy now. As per the latest development, the centre has said that everybody who wants to start a online channel bhas to take prior permission.

The decision has come after the increase in viewers for the online channels and to curb the obscene content on the online platform. The centre has brought the OTTS, online news channels, video programs under Information and Broadcasting department. The centre has issued orders to this extent and said that it will come into effect immediately.

We have already known that many are starting the online channels as the theatres remained closed due to coronavirus and the public on the other hand as well being yielded to online content, which is becoming major concern as there is no rules for the type of content being telecasted. Hence the central government decided to monitor the online channels and issued guidelines to start online channels.