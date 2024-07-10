Centre fine-tunes Rs 5,801 crore Lucknow Metro rail extension project

New Delhi: The high-level Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti has given the finishing touches to the Rs 5,801 crore project for extending the Lucknow Metro rail corridor by 11.165 kilometres to address the city's growing transportation needs, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Wednesday.

The NPG meeting was held here under the chairpersonship of Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajeev Singh Thakur.

While the existing metro line caters to 80,000 passengers per day (PPD), the new line coming up under Lucknow Metro Rail Project Phase I-B East-West Corridor (Charbagh to Vasant Kunj) is expected to cater to an additional 200,000 PPD.

This proposed new corridor will serve the city’s most densely settled central business districts, including Aminabad, Alambagh, Faizabad and Charbagh area.

The stations are proposed to be strategically located to seamlessly connect points of interchange through foot overbridges (FoBs) and underpasses. The project is expected to cost Rs 5,801 Crores and aims to reduce congestion, and vehicular pollution and enhance public transport accessibility through an integrated network.

The development plan emphasises the use of renewable energy through rooftop installations to reduce conventional energy consumption.