Centre gave 17.15 crore vaccines to States/UTs free of cost

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said it has so far provided more than 17.15 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs free of cost and more than 89 lakh doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

The Ministry said, over 28 lakh doses in addition will be received by the States/UTs in the next 3 days.



The government said, implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 1.



The Government of India has so far provided more than 17.15 crore vaccine doses (17,15,42,410) to States/UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,26,10,905 doses (as per data available at 8 am on Thursday).



More than 89 lakh vaccine doses (89,31,505) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces.