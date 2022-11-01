Centre hints at revisions in sedition law

New Delhi: The Union government on Monday sought time from the Supreme Court to review Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises the offence of sedition saying "something may happen" in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

Attorney-General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit that the issue is engaging the attention of relevant authorities and some changes in relation to the sedition law may happen in the next Parliament Session.

AG requested for additional time to be granted to the Centre so that appropriate steps may be taken.

The bench also comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi adjourned the case to the second week of January 2023. It also issued notices to the Centre on some pleas in which notices were not issued earlier.

During the hearing, the CJI enquired if a directive had been issued by the Centre to put in abeyance all pending proceedings and prevent the filing of any fresh cases under the law to prevent its usage.