Centre, Manipur govt, Kuki-Zo groups sign agreement NH-2 to be opened

New Delhi: The Centre and Manipur governments have signed a fresh agreement with Kuki-Zo groups on Thursday in which all sides agreed to maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur, open National Highway-2 for free movement, and relocate militants’ camps.

The pact was in limbo since February 29, 2024, when Manipur government pulled out of the agreement. A tripartite meeting among representatives of MHA, Govt of Manipur, and Kuki National Organisation(KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF), held in New Delhi concluded with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) to be effective from the day of signing of the Agreement for a period of one year, source said.

The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Manipur in the second week of September, as reported by The Hindu. This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit since May 2023 when ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern State.